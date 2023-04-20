Ukraine joined EU Civil Protection Mechanism

Ukraine officially joined the Civil Protection Mechanism of the European Union, becoming its 36th member.

This became known from the statements of EU Commissioner Janez Lenarchych and EU Ambassador to Ukraine Matti Maasikas, reports Censor.NET with reference to "Euro Integration".

The EU ambassador said that the memorandum on Ukraine's accession to the mechanism was signed by Yanez Lenarchych from the EU side, and by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko from the Ukrainian side.

"I congratulate Ukraine on joining the EU Civil Protection Mechanism! Now it is a team of 36 countries working on a common goal - to help people in need, wherever they are. Because we are stronger together," said the European Commissioner.

"Thanks to the mechanism, thousands of tons of humanitarian aid have arrived in Ukraine since 2022, now Ukraine also has a seat at this table," commented Matti Maasikas.

The Civil Protection Mechanism of the European Union is called the world's largest system of coordinated provision of international assistance in emergency situations. It includes the countries of the European Union and 9 close partners of the EU (Norway, Iceland, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Turkey and Ukraine).

Read more: South Korea allocates 230 million dollars to help Ukraine, - Tkachenko