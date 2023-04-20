Russian helicopter crashed into Azov Sea near occupied Kyrylivka - Fedorov

A Russian helicopter crashed into Sea of Azov near town of Kyrylivka. Pilot’s body washed ashore.

This was announced by the mayor of the temporarily occupied Melitopol Ivan Fedorov in his Telegram Mayor of the temporarily occupied Melitopol Ivan Fedorov, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"The beaches here are so attractive that even the racist helicopter could not resist - and it landed so hard that you can't even collect the parts," Fedorov wrote.

According to him and local residents, the pilot was killed.

The occupation authorities have not yet commented on the incident.

It is not yet known why the helicopter crashed into the sea, and the type of helicopter has not been named.

Read more: Russians are preparing to evacuate from occupied territories, - Fedorov