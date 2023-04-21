Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 185,050 people (+630 per day), 3,668 tanks, 2,827 artillery systems, 7,126 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
As of the morning of April 21, 2023, the losses of the Russian occupiers are approximately 185,050 people.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 21.04.23 are approximately:
- personnel - about 185,050 (+630) people were eliminated,
- tanks - 3668 (+1) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 7126 (+6) units,
- artillery systems - 2827 (+2) units,
- MLRS - 539 (+0) units,
- air defense equipment - 285 (+0) units,
- aircraft - 308 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 293 (+0) units,
- UAVs of operational-tactical level - 2394 (+8),
- cruise missiles - 911 (+0),
- ships/boats - 18 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5713 (+6) units,
- special equipment 334 (+2).
"The data is being verified," the message reads.