Enemy shelled Kharkiv region, houses were damaged in Kupiansk, there were fires, - RMA

Last day, the enemy continued shelling the border and front-line settlements of the Kharkiv, Kupiansk, and Chuhuiiv districts of the Kharkiv region.

Oleh Sinehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

In particular, according to him, Kozacha Lopan, Hoptivka, Kupiansk, Dvorichna, Vovchansk, and other settlements were under fire from the Russians.

"As a result of shelling in Kupyansk, at least 2 private houses were damaged, fires broke out. In addition, the enemy fired artillery and mortars on Dvorichna and Kucherivka of the Kupiansk district. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the message says.

It is also noted that demining is ongoing. Over the past day, pyrotechnicians of the State Emergency Service inspected about 12.7 hectares of territory and neutralized 105 explosive objects.

Read more: Ruscists are shelling Kharkiv region, a man is injured, - RMA

"On the contact line, hostilities continue. Our defenders reliably hold their positions and continue to destroy the Russian occupiers," the head of the region summarizes.