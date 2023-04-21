Pistorius on operations of Armed Forces of Ukraine on territory of Russia: "Quite normal"

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius considers it "quite normal" for the Defense Forces of Ukraine to enter the territory of the occupying country of Russia for various operations to stop the enemy’s invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to LIGA.net.

In such a war, "it is quite normal if a person who has been attacked moves into enemy territory, for example, blocks supply routes," said the head of the German Defense Ministry.

According to Pistorius, "As long as neither cities, nor civilians, nor civilian areas (of the aggressor. - Ed.) are attacked, you will have to put up with it."

"This is part of their (Ukraine's operations. - Ed.), for example, to prevent the supply routes of (occupation troops. - Ed.)," he added.

