Blocking of "grain corridor" by Russians is documented, - Ambassador to Turkey Bodnar

The actions of the Russian Federation regarding the blocking of inspections of vessels heading through the "grain corridor" are recorded both by the secretariat of the Joint Coordination Center and by the Ukrainian side as legal evidence of one of Russia’s crimes in the war against Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey, Vasyl Bodnar, stated this.

"Of course, all this (blocking of ship inspections by Russia. - Ed.) is fixed. The work of the Joint Coordination Center continues in a four-way format and, first of all, it is recorded by the secretariat itself - minutes of meetings and meetings are drawn up. Secondly, reports on the daily work of national delegations are drawn up. We record everything," the diplomat said.

He added that when the time comes to consider Russia's blocking of the "grain initiative" at the UN International Criminal Court, it will be a documentary basis for confirming Russia's deconstructive and sometimes criminal actions regarding food security and other crimes related to the war against Ukraine.

