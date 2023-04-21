One UOC MP priest was exchanged for 28 Ukrainian soldiers - Maliuk

Ukrainian courts have already handed down seven verdicts against clergymen of the UOC (MP) who sided with the enemy, and Ukraine exchanged one priest for 28 Ukrainian military personnel.

This was announced by the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk, in an interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency, Censor.NET informs.

Malyuk said that counter-intelligence measures in the UOC (MP) were started last year.

"As a result, criminal proceedings have been opened against 61 clerics. In total, the courts have already issued seven verdicts against individual clerics who sided with the enemy," he said.

At the same time, Malyuk emphasized that two priests of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (MP) were transferred by exchange.

See more: Consequences of enemy shelling of Zaporizhzhia region. PHOTOS

"And I want to emphasize that the enemy really appreciates its agents in cassocks - yes, one such person was exchanged for 28 Ukrainian servicemen," Maliuk said.

He also said that according to the materials of the SSU, the citizenship of Ukraine was terminated for 19 priests of the UOC (MP).

"I have already said before - the presence of a cassock and incense is not an aggravating circumstance, but it does not exempt from criminal responsibility. And it does not give any indulgences. We work exclusively within the framework of the law, regardless of the church rank," the head of the SSU concluded.