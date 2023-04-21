Russian elites are looking for contacts with Ukraine, many operations are being implemented, - Defense Intelligence

In Russia, representatives of the so-called "elites" are afraid for their future and are therefore looking for contacts with Ukraine and other countries in order to obtain possible security guarantees after the defeat of Russia.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, said this, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

Yusov was asked whether the Russian elites are looking for ties with Ukraine to "cover their rear" or to save their lives.

"They are looking for ways out, of course. And not only with Ukraine. The geography in which they are trying to get personal security guarantees for themselves, for their fortunes, for their families is quite wide," said the representative of the Defense Intelligence.

He noted that the Russians are primarily making these efforts in order to avoid possible future prosecution.

"Now this mostly concerns the conventional business elite, but there are already also representatives of the political segment of the top Kremlin residents. This process will only gain momentum," said Yusov.

According to the GUR forecast, the greater the successes of the Ukrainian security and defense forces, the more such contacts there will be.

"Ukraine, of course, uses any tools, the most creative approaches in order to speed up the liberation of our territories, bringing the aggressor state to justice... Many contacts and operations are being implemented, which we cannot talk about now. But after the victory, believe me, there will be a lot of interesting things," said Yusov.