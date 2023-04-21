Kuleba called on EU to consider second tranche of 1 billion euros as soon as possible (updated)
Kuleba wrote about this on his Twitter, Censor.NET reports.
"During our conversation, I thanked Josep Borrell for all the EU's defense assistance, in particular for the last billion euros for urgent ammunition needs. I called for the earliest possible conclusion of the discussions on the second tranche of €1 billion for joint procurement to guarantee security in Europe," Kuleba wrote .
Borrell also reported the conversation. "Since February 9, more than 66% of the first 1 billion euros have been provided. The urgency is clear - the EU will do everything possible to provide the need, and provide it quickly," he assured.
It will be recalled that European Union leaders recently approved a plan to provide Ukraine with 1 million artillery pieces over the next 12 months to help resist a Russian invasion.