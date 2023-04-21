Since beginning of full-scale invasion, SSU has exposed more than 300 traitors, - Maliuk

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, the Security Service of Ukraine has exposed more than three hundred traitors, including 9 of them in the SSU itself.

This was stated by the head of the SSU, Vasyl Maliuk, in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"We have exposed more than 300 traitors since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Of them - 9 in the SSU and 102 - in the defense forces in general. From recent cases, I can recall the same detention in Ochakov of the former commander of one of the special operations centers of the Armed Forces, who turned out to be an agent of the Russian game. "He not only collected intelligence, but also had the task of facilitating the surrender of the city to the occupiers. We exposed him in time. Now the court must put an end to it. Our goal is that every criminal working in the Russian Federation receives the deserved punishment," he said.

According to him, the detention of the ex-head of the Crimean head of the SSU, Kulinich, who was accused of treason, is one of the examples of systematic work to clean up the SSU.

