Spain provides unprecedented support to Ukraine, - Head of Foreign Ministry Albares

Spain provides unprecedented support to Ukraine and will do so as long as necessary.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain, Jose Manuel Albarez, at a joint press conference with his German counterpart, Annalena Berbock, in Berlin, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

Albares assured that Spain seeks to achieve a just peace as soon as possible and strongly condemns Putin's unjustified, illegal aggression against Ukraine, which is both an attack on Western values.

"I can assure you that the Spanish government will not leave Ukraine alone. We will be with Ukraine as long as it takes," Albarez said.

According to him, Spain has taken a number of measures that it has never resorted to. In particular, in recent months, the largest humanitarian aid package in the history of the state - 250 million euros - was approved for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

In addition, Spain accepted more than 170,000 Ukrainian refugees and became the fourth country in the EU in terms of the level of integration of Ukrainian children into its school system.

"The crises of recent years, especially the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, have shown that Europe has grown up, that its voice in the foreign policy chorus has become louder, but more needs to be done to make this voice even stronger," Albarez noted.