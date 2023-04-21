Countries of "Ramstein" format delivered more than 230 tanks and 1,550 armored vehicles to Ukraine, - Austin

The participating countries of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine provided the Armed Forces with more than 230 tanks, as well as thousands of other combat equipment and ammunition.

US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin said this on Friday following the results of the 11th meeting of the Rammstein format, reports Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"In just a few months, this Contact Group has delivered more than 230 tanks, more than 1,550 armored vehicles, as well as other equipment and ammunition to support more than nine new armored brigades," the head of the Pentagon noted.

He also emphasized that, in particular, the United States has accelerated the delivery of Abrams tanks to Ukraine in order to provide it with a larger number of armored vehicles in the coming months.

