World should not turn away from brutality of Russian troops in Ukraine, - US Ambassador Brink

The US ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, believes that the world should not turn away from the terrible brutality of the Russian troops in Ukraine, which is recorded by Ukrainian and international journalists.

This is stated in Brink's post on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"AP photographer Yevhen Maloletka captured the terrible brutality of Russian troops in the war against Ukraine. The world must not turn away. Ukrainian and international journalists, despite the considerable risk, performed a dangerous and important job, covering the terrible reality - and the terrible human toll - of Russian aggression in Ukraine." - the US ambassador wrote.

As reported, the work of Ukrainian photojournalist Yevhen Maloletka about the shelling by Russian troops of a maternity hospital in the besieged Mariupol became one of the winners of the most prestigious international photo award World Press Photo in 2023.

Maloletka's photo shows how a 32-year-old wounded pregnant woman, Iryna Kalinin, is being carried out of the maternity hospital, which was damaged during a Russian airstrike in Mariupol. Her child was stillborn, and half an hour after giving birth, Iryna also died.

