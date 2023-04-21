Putin’s war against Ukraine is not result of NATO expansion, but cause of NATO expansion, Austin

The reason for the expansion of NATO is the decision of the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, to attack Ukraine.

This was stated by US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin, reports Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Putin's military choice is not the result of NATO expansion, Putin's war is the reason for NATO expansion," Austin said at a press conference after the Rammstein-style meeting in Germany.

Austin said that Putin made "a series of gross miscalculations when he invaded Ukraine more than a year ago."

"He thought that Ukraine would not resist, but Ukraine stands firm with the help of its partners. Putin thought that our unity would split, but Russia's brutal war only brought us closer," the minister emphasized.

The head of the Pentagon noted that Finland, which has long participated in the Contact Group, is here today as a new member of NATO, and probably "Sweden will soon follow."