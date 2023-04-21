USA equipped 9 Ukrainian mechanized brigades for counteroffensive, - Milly

The United States helped provide equipment and organized training for the personnel of nine Ukrainian mechanized brigades.

General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, stated this, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Our task and commitment to Ukraine was to train and equip up to nine armored mechanized brigades to conduct offensive or defensive operations," Milli answered when asked about the likelihood of Ukraine's spring counteroffensive.

According to him, these nine brigades are "staffed, equipped and ready for combat operations". "So whenever and wherever Ukraine decides to use them, we will continue to support them, and I am confident in our chances of success," he concluded.

