Ukraine will not join NATO partially, only within internationally recognized borders - Foreign Ministry

Ukraine will join NATO only within internationally recognized borders.

This was stated by Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Yevhen Perebyinis, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"Ukraine cannot join anywhere in parts. Ukraine is a state that has defined, internationally recognized borders, and, of course, we will join certain organizations within internationally recognized borders," the official said.

Perebyinis noted that Ukraine has outgrown the NATO Membership Action Plan stage and is ready for it, perhaps more than some member states.

Watch more: Zelenskyy: Most Ukrainians and Europeans will not understand NATO leaders if Ukraine is not invited to join Alliance at Vilnius summit. VIDEO