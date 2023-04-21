Any negotiations between Ukraine and Russia should be held on Ukrainian side’s terms - US State Department

Any negotiations on establishing peace in Ukraine should take place on terms of Ukrainian side, as aggressor and victim cannot be put on the same level.

This was stated by Deputy Spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State Vedant Patel during a briefing in Washington, DC, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"It is irresponsible to put these two countries, Russia and Ukraine, on the same level. One is trying to erase the borders of the other, and the other is trying to protect its life," Patel said, commenting on the prospects for peace talks.

He noted that the two countries are in fundamentally different circumstances.

At the same time, Patel recalled President Zelenskyy's position that everything will eventually be completed through a negotiated solution. "But this should be on the terms of the Ukrainian side," the US Foreign Service representative emphasized.

Read more: Leak of classified data will not affect support for Ukraine - State Department