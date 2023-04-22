Convoy of trucks with wounded occupiers was not allowed into territory of Russian Federation, part of military was killed, - General Staff

On April 17, the occupiers tried to carry out a medical evacuation from the temporarily occupied Luhansk region to the settlement of Urazovo, Belgorod region. The Russian side did not miss the military column and turned it back.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

"The enemy continues to suffer losses. So, on April 17 of this year, from the temporarily occupied Luhansk region to the Urazovo settlement of the Belgorod region, the enemy tried to carry out a medical evacuation. 14 trucks were used to transport the wounded occupiers. When attempting to cross the State Border of Ukraine into the territory of the Russian Federation, for certain reasons, the Russian side did not let the military convoy pass and turned it back. It is known that during the mentioned movement some of the enemy servicemen did not survive due to the lack of proper medical care. Another part of the seriously wounded invaders, more than 50 people, was transported to the hospital deployed on the basis of the Troitsky Central District Hospital," the message reads.

