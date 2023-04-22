470 children died and more than 949 were injured as result of armed aggression of Russian Federation, - Juvenile prosecutors

As of the morning of April 22, 2023, more than 1,419 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 470 children died and more than 949 were injured of various degrees of severity.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, on April 21, a 9-year-old boy was injured as a result of enemy shelling in New York of the Donetsk region.

These numbers are not final. Work on their installation in places of hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories, continues.

Children were most affected in the Donetsk region - 452, Kharkiv region - 275, Kyiv region - 127, Kherson region - 94, Zaporizhia region - 89, Mykolaiv region - 86, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 66, Dnipropetrovsk region - 66.

