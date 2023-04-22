Spain will hand over 6 of the 10 promised Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine in coming days, - head of Foreign Ministry, Albarez

Spain intends to deliver Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine in the coming days. We are talking about six out of ten promised cars.

As Censor.NET informs, this was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Spain, Jose Manuel Albarez, quoted by Tagesschau.

"Spain intends to deliver six of the ten promised Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine in the coming days. After that, there will be a second package with four more tanks," Albarez said.

According to him, Spain will support Ukraine as long as it is needed.

"This includes humanitarian aid, the reception of refugees, and the supply of defensive weapons," he clarified.

Also, the Spanish mass media note that in recent weeks 55 Ukrainian military personnel have undergone training in Spain on Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks.