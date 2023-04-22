Teixeira began publishing secret information about Ukraine 48 hours after Russian invasion, - New York Times

Back in February 2022, 48 hours after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, American military officer Jack Teixeira began publishing classified intelligence data on Russian military operations in the Discord chat group. The chat had about 600 participants.

The American newspaper The New York Times writes about it, Censor.NET informs with reference to babel.ua.

The data contained details of Russian and Ukrainian casualties, the activities of Russian intelligence services, and updated information on aid to Ukraine.

The New York Times learned about this large chat from a Discord user. It was publicly listed on the YouTube channel and could easily be accessed within seconds. Before that, there was only a 50-member chat called Thug Shaker Central. Teixeira has been publishing information there since October 2022.

"Saw a Pentagon report that said a third of the force was being used for the invasion," Teixeira wrote. Apparently seeking to impress others in the group who questioned his analysis, he said: "I have a little more than open-source information. The privilege of being in the intelligence unit of the US Air Force."

Some published intelligence anticipated developments on the battlefield. On March 27, 2022, he shared classified information about the withdrawal of Russian troops from Kyiv, information that he said he "found on the website of the National Security Agency."

"There is some big news. Perhaps the planned withdrawal of troops to the west of Kyiv," the guy wrote. Two days later, Russia announced that it was leaving the Kyiv region.

Read more: Leak of secret US documents: Ukraine planned attacks on Russian troops in Syria, - Washington Post

Some posts began with updated information on the number of victims. He was particularly interested in the publication of updated information on which countries provide lethal aid to Ukraine.

The New York Times speculates that Teixeira was sending the message from a military base where he was stationed. In one of the conversations, he said he was going to enter an area where people with Secret Service clearances could access classified computer networks.

"The work I do allows me to get privileges higher than most intelligence officers," the soldier wrote.

He also claimed that he actively combed secret computer networks in search of materials about the war in Ukraine. When a Discord user urged him not to abuse access to classified data, Teixeira replied, "It's too late."

At one point, he offered to share the information privately with members of the group who live outside the US. "Email me and I can tell you what I have," he wrote.

He also claimed to have access to intelligence from American partners.

Watch more: FBI arrests US Air Force Airman Teixeira, suspected of leaking classified Pentagon documents, - media. VIDEO

"Usually I work with people from GCHQ when I look at foreign countries," he said in a September 2022 chat, referring to Britain's intelligence agency responsible for conducting electronic intelligence.

It will be recalled that the military documents, which describe in detail the secret plans of the US and NATO to build up the Ukrainian army before the planned offensive against Russia, were published in Telegram and Twitter at the beginning of April.

Later, a new portion of classified documents appeared on social networks, which probably detail American national security secrets regarding Ukraine, the Middle East, and China.

According to the American media, 21-year-old Jack Teixeira is a member of the intelligence unit of the Massachusetts Air National Guard. He moderated an online group called Thug Shaker Central, on Discord, where the Pentagon Papers began to leak.