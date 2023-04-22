Instead of withdrawn Russian paratroopers, "Z assault units" were transferred to Mariinka - Defense Forces

The Russian military command transferred the so-called "Z assault units" to Mariinka instead of the two amphibious units that were taken out for recovery.

Oleksii Dmytrashkivsky, the head of the joint press center of the defense forces of the Tavria region, announced this on the air of the Yedyni Novyny telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"Instead, the so-called Z assault units came in... Today, according to the principle of the "Wagner" PMC, they started to recruit people with a criminal past to the assault units. There is a separate statute for these units, which clearly states that the wounded are not evacuated from the battlefield. Why? In order not to distract the uninjured personnel from the assault," the spokesman said.

According to Dmytrashkivskyi, according to the received enemy documents, the Russian command allocates a maximum of two weeks for the preparation of assault units Z.

"We received some documents, namely: "Regulations on Assault units Z" of the 8th General Military Army of the Russian Federation. It is clearly stated there that only 10-15 days are allocated for the preparation of these units. This is too little to prepare qualitatively for the formation of a team that will work harmoniously. But in Russia, it is clear that they do not even keep records of the people who died in these units," the spokesman said.

