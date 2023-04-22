IAEA found significant damage to building of turbine hall of power unit No. 4 of Zaporizhzhia NPP

The International Nuclear Energy Agency announces the discovery of damage to the building of the turbine hall of the power unit 4 of Zaporizhzhia NPP. The IAEA cannot explain what caused it, as the injuries do not correspond to previously reported incidents.

"The IAEA team discovered significant damage to windows in the turbine hall of the power unit No. 4 in a location that does not correspond to previously reported landmine explosions. The IAEA team aims to find out the cause," the IAEA said.

At the same time, the agency reminded that IAEA experts present at the facility continue to regularly hear shelling in the area.

"Our experts on the ground often reported palpable detonations, sometimes hinting at intense shelling. I am deeply concerned about the situation at the station," said the Agency's general director, Rafael Grossi.

The IAEA clarifies that it is officially known only about two mine explosions near the station itself, but outside its perimeter. In particular, the first explosion occurred on April 8, the second - four days later.

The IAEA also emphasizes that, due to a significant reduction in personnel, the ZNPP currently does not have a systematic schedule of maintenance and inspection checks at the workplace. Currently, there are only about a quarter of full-time service personnel at the ZNPP. "Rosatom" hires "new employees" who have no experience.

In addition to nuclear safety risks, ZNPP continues to rely on a single operational 750 kV transmission line, which is required for reactor cooling and other critical nuclear safety functions. Before the conflict, the station had four such external power lines.

