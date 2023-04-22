Patriot will allow to keep Russian planes away from border of Ukraine, - Air Force

The Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems received from international partners significantly strengthened Ukraine’s air defense and will allow to keep Russian planes away from the border.

Yuriy Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, stated this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"From now on, in certain directions where the enemy will use its Su-35s to drop aerial bombs, we have become stronger. At least, Russian planes will stay somewhat further from our border. I note that the issue can be completely resolved with the arrival of F-16 aircraft The latter will be able to promptly respond to the actions of the occupiers and be where they need to be," Ihnat emphasized.

He added that for more than a year of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, numerous attacks by Russian drones and missiles have somewhat exhausted Ukrainian air defense, which is why it needs to be strengthened.

As reported, Patriot air defense systems from the United States of America, the Netherlands and Germany have arrived in Ukraine. The day before, the head of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, announced that another 65 Ukrainian military personnel had completed training on Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems.