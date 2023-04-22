Reznikov on results of "Ramsten-11": Russia is approaching Nuremberg I

The meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the "Ramstein" format not only helps with supplies for the Armed Forces, but also brings the aggressor to justice.

This was announced on Twitter by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, Censor.NET informs.

"The results of Ramstein-11: Russia is approaching Nuremberg II. Each meeting in this format not only gives more useful "gifts" to the Ukrainian army, but is also aimed at bringing criminals to justice," Reznikov noted.

