Return of deported Ukrainian children was discussed by European Parliament

The European Parliament discussed the issue of the return of Ukrainian children deported to Russia, whose number can reach from 16 to 300 thousand.

This was reported in the Ministry of Reintegration, Censor.NET informs.

"The European Parliament once again discussed the issue of the return of Ukrainian children who were illegally deported to the territory of the Russian Federation. It was noted that their number can currently reach from 16 to 300 thousand. The MEPs explained this figure by the fact that the Russians started taking our children back in 2014 - from the time of the occupation of Crimea and parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions," the message reads.

MEPs emphasized that forced deportation became possible because similar crimes committed at the time in the USSR were not condemned, and the perpetrators were not prosecuted at the international level.

Now the world community has taken this fact into account, issuing a warrant for the arrest of Russian President Putin and the Children's Ombudsman of the Russian Federation Lvova-Belova.

The EU continues to support Ukraine in investigations of war crimes and crimes against humanity. The EU Commission has already allocated more than 10 million euros to the International Criminal Court in The Hague, and also identified 16 Russian officials responsible for the forced transfer of children from the temporarily occupied territories. The next step of joint efforts will be a conference organized by the European Commission and Poland. It is designed to unite international efforts to find children forcibly removed from Ukraine.