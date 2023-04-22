Zelensky introduced sanctions against Russian parties and Central Committee of Russian Federation

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky by his decrees implemented the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures to 40 individuals and 382 legal entities.

The relevant documents were published on the website of the head of state, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, in accordance with Decree №235/2023, the President implemented the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated April 22, 2023 "On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)" against natural persons - citizens of the Russian Federation, citizens of Switzerland , Iran and the Republic of Mali. A total of 40 people were included in the list.

Read more: Ukrainian language, history, and Constitution exams: Zelenskyy signs law on citizenship acquisition

Also, in accordance with this decree, 60 legal entities were subject to economic and other restrictive measures, including the limited liability company "Aviakompaniya Dalekoshidna KSM", the public joint-stock company "Rosbank", the so-called "Ministry of Civil Defense, Emergency Situations and Consequences Liquidation" natural disasters of the Donetsk People's Republic", of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation. In addition, this list includes legal entities registered in France, Switzerland, Taiwan, Germany, and Armenia.

By Decree №236/2023 the President put into effect the decision to apply personal sanctions to 322 Russian legal entities, including the joint-stock company "Science and Production Corporation "Space monitoring systems, information-control and electromechanical complexes" and the state unitary enterprise "Rostovsky-na "Donu Research Institute of Radio Communication".

The sanctions list also includes the Russian parties CPRF, LDPR, "Socialist Party", "United Russia", "New People" and "Just Russia", as well as the CEC and a number of companies, a total of 60 items.

Sanctions are imposed on all of them for 10 years.