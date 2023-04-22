Minister of Defense of Italy Crozetto advocates negotiations between Ukraine and Russian Federation and mediation by China: "We need to light fire"

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crozetto believes that it is necessary to bring Ukraine and the Russian Federation to the negotiating table, and China could be a mediator.

This is reported by the Libero Quotidiano publication, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

According to the minister, in the context of the war in Ukraine, Italy is moving in two main directions, and the first is aid: "We must guarantee Ukraine's right to defend itself." But on the other hand, there is "a constant and daily obligation to sit down at the negotiating table."

"Because now the only thing we can do is not to end the war, but to stop the conflict and try to put two interlocutors at the same table who do not talk to each other and have nothing in common," Crosetto said.

He hopes for a greater role of European countries in the effort to "pour fire".

"Everyone is great at pouring gasoline on the fire, but there is no firefighter. We need firefighters in a world in which the UN, which is supposed to perform this function, has lost it. Because the Security Council is blocked by such permanent members as Russia, China," said Crosetto .

In his opinion, "another interlocutor is needed" to establish peace.

"Could it be China? It should be an interlocutor at the peace negotiation table. This is one of the questions we have to ask ourselves in Italy and in Europe," Crosetto said.