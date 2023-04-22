Since beginning of full-scale invasion, it has been recorded that 124 people, including 6 children, died from mines, - Ministry of Defense

In Ukraine, since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of Russia, 124 people have died from mines, including six children,

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was reported by the head of the department of environmental security and mine action of the Ministry of Defense, head of the secretariat of the National Authority for Mine Action, Ruslan Beregulya.

"To date, according to our data, 124 Ukrainians have been killed, among them, unfortunately, six children. 286 have been injured, including 33 children," he said.

According to Bereghuli, to date, all territories on which active hostilities were or are being conducted, territories under temporary occupation, as well as territories subjected to missile or air strikes are considered potentially "contaminated". "Today, it is approximately 174,000 square kilometers, including sea water areas," he noted.

The head of the Department of Environmental Safety and Mine Action of the Ministry of Defense said that the area of the de-occupied territories, which are being surveyed, is 45,000 square meters. km, of which 17 thousand sq. km are agricultural lands.

According to him, demining measures are currently being carried out in the de-occupied territories of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. To date, the territories of Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions have been most affected by mines.