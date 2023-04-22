Ukraine needs 10 times more military aid to end war this year - MFA

Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Melnyk said that Ukraine must immediately receive 10 times more military aid than it has received from allies so far in order to end the war this year.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to "European Truth".

"We are grateful to our allies for military assistance. But: this is not enough. Ukraine needs 10 times more to end Russian aggression this year," Melnyk said.

He called on Ukraine's partners to cross all "artificial red lines" and allocate 1% of GDP for arms supplies to Ukraine.

Melnyk also recalled in the public talk show "New Count" that, according to the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, all members of the international coalition provided armed aid to Ukraine for a total of 55 billion dollars.

"It seems like a big number. But if you compare this war with the Second World War, and, unfortunately, there are more and more parallels, then, if you only take the Lend-Lease of the American government, more than 50 billion dollars of aid was provided at the prices of the 1940s At current prices, this is about 700-800 billion dollars...

Our allies must realize the scale of this war, aid must be increased at least 10 times right now," said the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.