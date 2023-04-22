Enemy is conducting offensive operations in Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka directions. About 40 attacks were repelled. Fiercest battles in Bakhmut and Mariinka, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on April 22, 2023.

In the evening summation, it is noted: "The Russian Federation does not give up its plans to occupy Ukrainian territory. It continues to ignore International Humanitarian Law, strikes and fires not only at the positions of our troops, but also at the civilian infrastructure of populated areas, terrorizing civilians.

During the day, the enemy launched 3 missile strikes, 24 air strikes and carried out about 20 attacks from rocket salvo systems. There are dead and wounded among the civilian population, destroyed and damaged private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure.

The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains quite high.

The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka areas. About 40 enemy attacks were repulsed against them. The fiercest battles continue for Bakhmut and Mariinka.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remains unchanged. Certain units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to perform tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, during the day, the enemy carried out an airstrike on the village of Orlykivka in the Chernihiv region; shelled the settlements of Ulanov, Brusky, Stukalyvka, Volfyne, Korenivka, Yunakivka in the Sumy region, as well as Timofiivka in the Kharkiv region.

Novomlynsk, Zapadne, Masiutivka, Synkivka, Kislivka and Berestove of the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy artillery fire in the Kupiansk direction.

The enemy did not carry out any offensive operations in the Lymansky direction that day. Makiivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region and Dibrova, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne of the Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy continues to conduct offensive actions. Heavy fighting continues for the city of Bakhmut. Near the settlements of Hryhorivka, Khromov and Ivanivske, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions. Rozdolivka, Vasiukivka, Orihovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Bila Hora, Diliivka, Zalizne, Severny, Pivdenne, and New York of the Donetsk region were affected by enemy shelling.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the area of Novokalynove, Donetsk region, without success. Shelled, in particular, Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Tonenka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

In the Mariinka direction, during the day, our defenders repelled numerous enemy attacks in the area of the Mariinka settlement of the Donetsk region. At the same time, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region came under enemy fire.

During the current day, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Shakhtarsk direction. He shelled the settlements of Bohoiavlenka, Vuhledar, and Novomaiorske in the Donetsk region.

The enemy continues to defend itself in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. At the same time, over 30 settlements were shelled during the day. Among them are Vremivka, Zelene Pole, Donetsk region; Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka and Kamianske of the Zaporizhzhia region; Sablukivka, Beryslav, Kozatske, Tokarivka, Inhulets, Inzhenerne, Antonivka, Bilozerka, Berehove, Kizomys of the Kherson region and the city of Kherson.

The Russian occupiers continue to strengthen the counter-intelligence regime in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Thus, in Enerhodar of the Zaporizhzhia region, the number of patrols has been increased, personal documents and vehicles have been inspected more carefully at checkpoints. Occupiers restricted visits to forest areas. Employees of the FSB of the Russian Federation take control of citizens of Ukraine who have been spotted in these locations and check their personal data.

At the same time, representatives of the Russian special services in the city organized covert surveillance of Ukrainian citizens who refused to obtain a Russian passport. They take into account, in particular, the sources of financial income of such citizens. Representatives of the FSB of the Russian Federation are interested in how funds are transferred from the territory under the control of the Government of Ukraine to the temporarily occupied territories of the region and how these funds are converted into cash.

At the same time, due to the critical shortage of qualified workers at the Zaporizhzhia NPP who are ready to work for the occupiers, the enemy increased psychological and physical pressure on the Ukrainian workers of the ZNPP. Using intimidation, threats, blackmail and torture, the enemy continues to force the latter to obtain Russian citizenship and sign employment contracts with the Russian state corporation Rosatom.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 8 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers, and units of missile troops and artillery hit 3 areas of concentration of manpower and 1 warehouse of enemy ammunition.