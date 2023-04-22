Russians launched 3 missile and 24 air strikes and fired about 20 MLRS attacks on April 22, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information on Russian shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation on April 22, 2023.

As informs Censor.NЕТ this is stated in оfficial Facebook of AFU General Staff.

The statement reads: "During the day, the enemy launched 3 missile and 24 air strikes and carried out about 20 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems. There are dead and wounded among the civilian population, private houses and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The probability of missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains quite high."

Read more: During April 22, Russians shelled border of Sumy region three times, - OC "South"