EU plans to ban transit of many goods through Russia - Bloomberg

The European Union intends to propose a ban on the transit of many goods through Russia in the 11th package of sanctions currently being prepared in Brussels.

This became known to the agency Bloomberg, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to "European truth".

The ban on transit will apply to numerous technologies and other goods, including several types of vehicles, the agency's sources said. At the same time, not all goods will be prohibited from transiting through Russia on their way to third countries.

Moscow has managed to circumvent restrictions on a number of technologies that have been sanctioned. Trade data previously reported by the agency indicate that advanced chips and integrated circuits made in the EU and other countries are being shipped to Russia through third countries, including Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Kazakhstan.

According to other reports, some EU countries bordering Russia, such as Finland and Estonia, have seen a sharp increase in trade with Central Asian countries, and the goods they trade often transit through Russia. Some goods remain in Russia or are re-exported from third countries to Russia.

Poland, Estonia, and Lithuania have been pushing the EU to impose a ban on the transit through Russia of goods and technologies that could be used by Russia's military, aviation, and space industries, as well as goods that could help strengthen Moscow's industrial potential.

The new package of proposed sanctions may also target tankers and ships that do not include navigation systems that allow tracking their movements.

The focus of the package of measures being developed by the European Commission will be on closing loopholes and addressing the problem of circumvention of existing restrictions, including by companies in third countries.

The package of measures is unlikely to target Rosatom, Russia's state-owned nuclear energy company, the sources said.

The package is also expected to include sanctions against about 30 other individuals, as well as additional restrictions on several firms and organizations, one of the sources said.

The sanctions package requires the support of all member states to be approved, and the proposals may change during the approval process.