Russians shelled Kharkiv in evening of April 22, - Mayor Terekhov

On Saturday, April 22, Russian troops shelled Kharkiv.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov.

"Kharkiv is under fire," the message reads.

An air alert has been declared in the city and the region. Local Telegram channels report that at least two explosions were heard.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov, said that the occupiers are striking again.

"Do not ignore the alarms. Stay in shelters!" the head of the region wrote.

"Suspilne TV reported that a third explosion occurred in the city. Kharkiv regional police urged people to report all hits to the special line 102.