Germany has handed over 6% of its Leopard 2s and no Fuchs or Wiesel APCs to Ukraine - Melnyk

Germany has given Ukraine only 6% of its Leopard 2s, but has not given any Fuchs or Wiesel APCs. And this is what we need for the offensive.

This was stated by Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andriy Melnyk during a telethon, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"They gave us 18 Leopard 2 tanks. Germany itself has 382 such tanks. That is, they gave us only 6% of the tanks that Germany has. Why not give us at least 18 more? Or even better, 50 or 100 tanks. I don't understand why. These opportunities exist," Melnyk emphasized.

He also noted that Germany has not handed over any Fuchs armored personnel carriers, although they have about 600 vehicles.

Read more: Fighter jets are needed for offensive, but so far this "red line" has not been crossed in Ramstein, - Melnyk

"Further... The Bundeswehr owns about 600 Fuchs (Fox) armored vehicles. These are armored personnel carriers for troops to move quickly. They have 600 of these vehicles, and we have not received a single one... The situation is the same with Wiesel, which is also an armored personnel carrier. Germany has 300 of these vehicles, and we have not received a single one. This is what we need for the offensive," the Deputy Minister added.