On April 22, Russians shelled five communities in Sumy region - 64 arrivals recorded - RMA

On April 22, Russian Federation troops struck five territorial communities in Sumy region, making a total of 64 hits.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration in Тelegram.

The statement reads: "During the day, Russians fired at 5 border communities - Esman, Bilopil, Yunakiv, Myropil and Novoslobid. There were 64 mortar and artillery attacks.

Esmanska community: Russians fired artillery on the outskirts of one of the villages of the community (2 attacks) - 9 arrivals in total. As a result of the first shelling (4 hits), a field of corn caught fire.

Bilopilska community: the enemy fired at the community's territory with mortars (32 attacks) and artillery (1 attack).

Yunakivska community: artillery shelling (self-propelled artillery systems) - 4 arrivals.

Miropilska community: there was a mortar attack - 4 arrivals.

Novoslobidske community: the enemy carried out artillery shelling - 10 arrivals and mortar shelling - 4 arrivals.

According to the military, no enemy offensive groups have been detected near the state border.

The units of the Defense Forces continue to perform tasks at the designated defense lines along the state border."