Zelensky: Global restrictive work on Russian nuclear industry has begun

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky says that "global work" has begun to limit Russian nuclear power.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, he stated this in his appeal.

Zelensky noted: "It is important that global restrictive work on the Russian nuclear industry has begun.

This industry not only generates funds for the aggressor's budget, but also helps to make other states dependent on the territory of which allegedly "energy" nuclear projects are being implemented. For the Kremlin, any energy is a weapon. Nuclear energy is also a weapon for them.

And this is exactly what is happening at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which Russia uses as a weapon to blackmail the world. To blackmail the world with a disaster.

And it's good that Britain, America, France, Japan, Canada have formed an alliance to remove the nuclear industry of a terrorist state from the global market."

