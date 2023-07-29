Today is anniversary of terrorist attack in Olenivka

A year ago, on the night of July 29, Russian invaders carried out a terrorist attack on the territory of the colony in Olenivka village (Donetsk region).

This is reported by Censor.NET.

On the territory of the former correctional colony No. 210 of Olenivka, the Russian invaders kept Ukrainian prisoners of war. On the night of July 29, there was an explosion there. Later it became known that the Russians had set off an explosion in the barracks where the captured defenders of Azovstal were staying.

According to the Russian occupiers, as a result of the explosion, about 50 Ukrainian defenders were killed, and more than 70 were seriously injured.

Prosecutor General Kostin released information that the prisoners were killed with thermobaric weapons. Satellite images of the company Maxar Technologies showed that the building of the colony in occupied Olenivka was blown up from the inside.

The International Commission of the Red Cross tried to get to the scene of the crime, but the Russian occupiers did not allow it.

In August 2022, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres created a commission to investigate the terrorist attack in occupied Olenivka. However, already in January 2023, not having received security guarantees from the Russians, Guterres dissolved this mission.

The Prosecutor General's Office stated that the exact number of dead prisoners of war in Olenivka is still unknown.

On the anniversary of the tragedy, the press service of "Azov" informs that a few days before the terrorist attack, the occupiers deliberately, knowing what they were preparing to do, transferred some of the prisoners to a separate room.

"Around 02:00 on July 29, this hangar became a mass grave for 53 Azov soldiers in a second. 130 were injured. That July night they slept. Unarmed. Waiting for the exchanges that were promised and guaranteed by third countries and international organizations. After going through bloody battles in Mariupol, carrying out the order and saving Ukraine, they were meanly killed in their sleep," the message reads.

