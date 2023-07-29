Over past day, enemy shelled border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions 7 times

On July 28, Russian troops shelled the border communities of Chernihiv and Sumy regions seven times, 36 explosions were recorded.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the OC "North" Telegram channel.

The Russians shelled four settlements in the Chernihiv region.

In the Semenivska district in the area of the settlement of Leonivka, 4 shots were recorded, probably by the NAR from a helicopter. As a result of the shelling, a non-residential building was damaged, four shots were also recorded in Galaganivka, probably from the same weapon. In the area of Mykolaivka, 4 hits were recorded, probably from a 120 mm mortar.

In the area of the village of Hai of the Novhorod-Siversk district, three shots were recorded, probably from barrel artillery.

The Russians also shelled 4 settlements in the Shostka district of the Sumy region.

10 explosions were recorded in the Stara Huta area and 4 in the Vintorivka area, probably from an 82 mm mortar, 2 shots were recorded in Budivelne, and 5 in Zarutske - probably from barrel artillery.

There was no information about the dead or wounded among the local population.