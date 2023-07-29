Russian losses under Bakhmut in Donetsk region are greater than in Afghanistan, - Cherevaty

The enemy is trying with all its might to hold Bakhmut in the Donetsk region. Russian losses have already exceeded those suffered by the Soviet army during the ten-year war in Afghanistan.

This was said by the spokesman of the Eastern Group of Forces, Serhii Cherevaty, on the Freedom channel, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

As Cherevaty explained, the Bakhmut direction and Bakhmut have not only an informational and propaganda significance for Russians but also a military one.

Losses for the army of the 21st century in the direction are incredible since the enemy "put down" its soldiers already more than the Soviet army during the war in Afghanistan (80-104 thousand - Ed.). Despite the fact that Russia continues to transfer forces there to hold positions, Ukrainian land continues to be vacated meter by meter.

"The enemy is desperately resisting. During this day, he fired at us 537 times in the direction of Bakhmut, carried out three air raids, 11 combat encounters," Cherevaty said.

