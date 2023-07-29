Defense forces have taken measures to strengthen protection of port infrastructure, - OC "South"

The defense forces of Ukraine have taken measures to strengthen the air defense of the port infrastructure, which the Russians are attacking more and more actively after leaving the "grain agreement".

This was reported by the spokeswoman of the OC "South" Natalia Humeniuk on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Suspilne.

"We hope that the measures taken will be quite effective, but observing that the enemy has taken a certain pause, we can conclude that he is preparing for the next attacks using possibly new tactics," Humenyuk said.

She also commented on the threats of the Russian military against civilian ships: "Civilian crews are being psychologically pressured, because the large presence of ships in the Black Sea, of course, confuses them. Knowing that the Russians are capable of resorting to any unprecedented actions, shipowners are trying to bypass those areas where such collisions are possible, even at the informational level."

Read more: Russian Federation may resort to provocation and strike civilian ships from occupied Crimea, - OC "South"