Russia is trying to actually block Ukrainian ports, without introducing blockade officially, - ISW

The Kremlin does not want to spend its forces on a real blockade of Ukrainian ports, so it takes an ambiguous position to restrain shipping in the region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Institute for the Study of War.

In particular, ISW refers to the talks intercepted by the Ukrainian side, in which the Russian military warns civilian vessels against approaching Ukrainian ports.

In addition, Russian sources claim that the Kremlin has banned small ships from navigating the Kerch Strait at night, allegedly due to fears of Ukrainian drone attacks.

"The position of the Russian Navy in the Black Sea is probably deliberately ambiguous and is intended to cause widespread concern about the possible detention of civilian vessels by the Russian Navy or direct attacks on them. The Kremlin probably wants such a setup to have a deterrent effect on maritime traffic, so that the Russian naval forces do not have to carry out a real blockade of Ukrainian ports," the report says.

ISW points out that, under international law, a naval blockade is binding on neutral actors if one of the parties declares it - Russia has not yet done so.

It will be recalled that the North Atlantic Alliance stated that it is not considering using its military capabilities to create a corridor for Ukrainian exports through the Black Sea. NATO believes that this will lead to an unacceptable escalation.