Accounts on social networks were not blocked at request of SSU, it was only about neutralizing manifestations of disinformation and propaganda, - response of SSU. DOCUMENT

The SSU commented on the report of the US Committee, which stated that the FBI allegedly, at the request of the SSU, gave instructions to social networks to delete accounts and censor expressions on the Internet

This is stated in the response of the Security Service to the request of the editors of Censor.NET.

They explained that cooperation with special services and law enforcement agencies, primarily the EU and NATO, makes it possible to effectively counter the Russian Federation in the information space.

The Security Service of Ukraine noted that it is not about the direct blocking of accounts, but about the "transfer of data regarding the expediency of neutralizing manifestations of disinformation and propaganda." Such data was submitted by the Security Service for consideration by the representative offices of various platforms, which made appropriate decisions after analysis.

See more: Former MP of "Servant of People" Aristov was served with suspicion of forgery. PHOTO

"The appeals of the Security Service of Ukraine contained substantiated examples of content that promotes Russia's war against Ukraine and justifies the war crimes of the Russian army. As noted in the conclusions of the Interim Report of the Committee on Justice and the Special Subcommittee on Armaments of the Federal Government of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, most of the examples provided by the SSU are posts and comments made on behalf of accounts located specifically in the Russian Federation and Belarus," the response explained.

The Security Service also explained that requests for content restrictions, in particular to Google, came not only from Ukraine but also from the governments of other Eastern European countries, the EU, and the European Commission.

"The report does not contain information about the purposeful blocking of the accounts of pro-Ukrainian public opinion leaders or well-known activists inside the country.

We are talking about requests regarding the expediency of checking certain groups on Facebook, which were used by Russian propaganda to divide Ukrainian society. The key emphasis of the report is reduced to the study of individual examples of the accounts of US citizens," the SBU added.

See more: Aristov rested in Maldives under guise of "business trip". He was searched, - SSU. PHOTOS

It was also noted there that the Committee's assumption about "a network of Russian collaborators, sympathizers, and double agents during interaction with the FBI" has no reasonable grounds, and the traitors in the SSU discovered at the time of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation are already involved in the relevant criminal proceedings.

The SSU concluded that the authors of the interim report did not contact the SSU for information.

Also remind, that earlier the US Committee on Justice and the Special Subcommittee on Arms published a report in which it was said that the American FBI cooperated with the Ukrainian Security Service for the purpose of censoring the expressions of users on the Internet. Based on requests from the SSU, the Federal Bureau of Investigation gave instructions to social networks to delete accounts.





