Water level in cooling pond of ZNPP is within normal limits, - Zaporizhzhia RMA

The water level in the cooling pond of the Zaporizhzhia NPP remains within the permissible limit.

This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Yurii Malashko, Censor.NET reports.

"Regarding the consequences of blowing up the Kakhovska HPP for the Zaporizhzhia region. The water level in the lower basin is 11.86 m, which is 2.64 m lower than the norm. The water level in the Zaporizhzhia NPP cooling pond is within the permissible norm," he wrote.

He added that drinking water is supplied in the regular mode without interruptions, the study of the quality of drinking water has no deviations from the standards.

"No strange phenomena have been detected in the water area of the Kakhovka Reservoir and in other areas of the Dnipro River. The situation is under control!" said Malashko.

