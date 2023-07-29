61 German extremists are fighting in Ukraine, some of them are on side of Russia, Ministry of Internal Affairs of Germany

61 German extremists are fighting in Ukraine on both sides of the front. It is about persons "related to extremism or politically motivated crimes."

This was reported by Welt with reference to data from the Ministry of the Interior of Germany, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that a total of 61 persons "related to extremism or politically motivated crimes" have been recorded leaving the Federal Republic of Germany. 39 people left Germany "with the intention of participating in hostilities". Of them, 27 are on the Russian side and 12 on the Ukrainian side. German law enforcement officers have information that they took part in hostilities.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, it is about both right-wing and left-wing extremists.

The publication emphasizes that in reality a much larger number of Germans are participating in the war, in particular, a certain number of former German soldiers have joined the Foreign Legion in Ukraine, but the authorities are only tracking those associated with extremism.

It states that participation in war is not illegal if the volunteers join the regular armed forces or equivalent volunteer formations and do not act as mercenaries.