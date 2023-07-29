Putin wants to get record 80% of support in elections, - Russian media

The administration of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin decided that he should receive a record 80% of the vote in this election.

The Russian online publication "Meduza" writes about this, Censor.NET reports.

Sources in Putin's administration said that such a result will be ensured by various methods: mobilization of real supporters, administrative and corporate mobilization, and electronic voting. The source adds that a "positive background" for this should be the "Russia" forum-exhibition, which will open at VDNG in November 2023 and which "is designed to demonstrate the achievements of recent years."

At the same exhibition, Putin may announce his candidacy for the elections, but this has not yet been decided, according to the publication's sources.

Interlocutors of "Meduza" close to the Kremlin believe that the "Russia" forum will be "an important event of the campaign" and "a series of celebrations." According to the plan of the Kremlin, each day of the exhibition will be dedicated either to a specific region, or to a specific type of sport, or to some historical personality.

A technologist who cooperates with the presidential administration notes in an interview with "Meduza" that, despite such preparation, it will not be so easy for the political bloc of the Kremlin to secure the necessary percentage of votes, because everything can change quickly because of the war: "I do not envy them. You are sitting, you're preparing. And then - bang! - and a month before the elections, drones bomb the Crimean Bridge conditionally - and the whole campaign goes to hell."