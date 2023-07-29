Russian occupiers are expanding their network of informants in occupied part of Kherson region, - Center of National Resistance

The Russian occupiers are trying to attract a large number of local collaborators to identify citizens who help the Armed Forces.

This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, Censor.NET reports.

"The Center of National Resistance emphasizes the attempts of the ROF and the occupation administration to attract a large number of local collaborators and residents loyal to the enemy in order to identify those citizens of the Kherson region who have a strong pro-Ukrainian position or support the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Watch more: Drone operators destroyed Russian IFV in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO

In particular, a system of collecting information using "denunciations" and "reporting suspicious actions or statements" has been introduced, which is systematized by employees of the Russian special services and is subsequently used to strengthen administrative and police conditions.

It will be recalled that hackers from the "Cyber Resistance" team gained access to the post office of Marina Starodubets, which administers the Telegram channel, where they collect data on residents of Melitopol who did not support the occupation.

Therefore, we warn that every "anonymous informant" will be identified and will be punished according to the current legislation," the message reads.