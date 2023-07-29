Russian occupiers report that Armed Forces attacked railway between Kherson region and Crimea

Collaborator Volodymyr Saldo stated that last night the Defense Forces allegedly tried to destroy the railway between the occupied part of the Kherson region and Crimea.

Saldo wrote about this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports

He claims that Ukrainian forces fired 12 long-range Storm Shadow missiles.

According to him, all the rockets were shot down by the occupiers' anti-aircraft defense.

In one place, the falling debris allegedly "slightly damaged the conductor's booth and the contact line."

