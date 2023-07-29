In south, air defense destroyed three Russian drones
9392
In the south, air defense of the "South" air command destroyed three Russian drones.
This was reported by the public relations service of the "South" air command, Censor.NET reports.
"As a result of combat operations on July 29, 2023, the forces and means of air defense of the Southern Air Command destroyed 3 Russian UAVs:
in the Mykolayiv region - reconnaissance "Merlin-VR";
in the Kherson region - reconnaissance "Orlan-10" and attack "Lancet".
Together to victory!" - the message reads.