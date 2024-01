Russians shelled Sumy region 25 times on July 29 - 122 explosions recorded - RMA

During today, enemy made 25 attacks. 122 explosions were registered. The report states: "17 settlements in 9 territorial communities were shelled: Sumy, Krasnopilska, Bilopilska, Yunakivska, Miropilska, Shalyhinska, Esmanska, Seredyno-Budska, Novoslobidska. Sumy community: a rocket attack on an educational institution in Sumy. Information on losses and destruction is being clarified. Shalyhinska community: mortar shelling (2 explosions). Esmanska community: mortar shelling (7 explosions).